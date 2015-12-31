Wine Cartoons: 3 Top Champagnes for New Year's Eve

NV Georges Laval Cumières 1er Cru Brut Nature Rosé Champagne (above)

Tiny production, organic viticulture, pressing by way of a small old-school Coquard press, natural fermentation via indigenous yeasts, little to no dosage and minimal use of sulfur: these are just a few reasons why this small grower-producer has achieved cult status among cork dorks. Of course, what's in the glass deserves credit too: Champagne with incredible ripeness and depth.

NV Marie Demets Cuvée 19ème Siècle Brut Champagne

© Maryse Chevriere

Formed in 1987 by husband and wife team Alain Demets and Marie Brement, this small house in the southern Aube region is known for its exceptional Pinot Noir-driven Champagne. You can often snag it for less than what you might pay for peers of comparable quality.

1976 Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Brut Champagne

© Maryse Chevriere

Ruinart has long been a high-end Champagne powerhouse. The Dom Ruinart label is their "tête de cuvée," a.k.a. the brand's top (and most expensive) bottling produced only in the best years and from a the finest juice.