Wine Cartoons: 3 Sommelier-Favorite Rieslings

2014 Brooks Riesling (above)

When it comes to stateside Riesling, New York's Finger Lakes region gets most of the attention—and deservedly so. But this Oregon producer is on a mission to showcase the varietal's wider U.S. potential. Brooks is known for energetic, terroir-driven juice from old Willamette Valley vines.

2012 Koehler-Ruprecht Kallstadter Saumagen Spätlese Trocken Riesling

© Maryse Chevriere

Often, the word spätlese—which indicates a wine made from very ripe grapes—signals sweetness in a bottle of Riesling, but not always. Here it's followed by "trocken" (German for "dry"), and the result is quite delicious. This storied an ancient winery (which dates back to the 1700s!) is known for making exceptional dry wines from late-harvest grapes.

2008 Martin Müllen Trarbacher Hühnerberg Riesling

© Maryse Chevriere

Value-minded fans of the Rieslings from Germany's Mosel region should seek out bottles from Müllen, who's known for producing linear, textured, mineral-driven expressions from many of the appellation's unsung vineyards.