Wine and Art Mecca

Museum of Old and New Art (Tasmania, Australia)



There aren't many places in the world where you can drink world-class Riesling and see a piece of art that caused a culture war. A new destination is this $80 million, 64,500-square-foot new art museum, built by gambling mogul David Walsh to house his massive contemporary-art collection. On display are works by Damien Hirst, Sir Sidney Nolan (his Snake, pictured, consists of 1,620 paintings) and Chris Ofili, whose elephant dung–encrusted portrait of the Virgin Mary was called "sick" by former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. Located on-site are Walsh's excellent Moorilla winery, brewery, restaurant and eight artist-designed "accommodation pavilions"—even more reasons to make the trip. mona.net.au.

Insider's Tip: The best and most scenic way to reach the MONA complex is a 45-minute ferry ride up the Derwent River from the Tasmanian capital, Hobart.

