Win A Dream Dinner on April 9th

OpenTable is giving away 100 incredible dining experiences in 23 cities.

Christine Quinlan
March 11, 2015

Today, go-to reservation source OpenTable is launching #100opentables. By selecting an invite and sharing it on social, diners have a chance to win incredible experiences at 100 restaurants in 23 cities. So go here to enter for a shot at dinner for four, including duck à la presse, in the Skybox that overlooks the kitchen at Daniel in New York City or a 5-course pasta tasting with wine pairings and signed cookbooks for two guests at flour + water in San Francisco, among others.
 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up