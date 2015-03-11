Win A Dream Dinner on April 9th

Today, go-to reservation source OpenTable is launching #100opentables. By selecting an invite and sharing it on social, diners have a chance to win incredible experiences at 100 restaurants in 23 cities. So go here to enter for a shot at dinner for four, including duck à la presse, in the Skybox that overlooks the kitchen at Daniel in New York City or a 5-course pasta tasting with wine pairings and signed cookbooks for two guests at flour + water in San Francisco, among others.

