William Shatner Drinks with Matt Walsh, Marcellus Wiley and F&W’s Ray Isle on the New Season of Brown Bag Wine Tasting

Brown Bag Wine Tasting, William Shatner's star-studded, highly-unconventional wine show just premiered the first two episodes of its second season. Airing on Ora TV, Larry King’s digital network, this season will feature Shatner sipping wines with guests like Matt Walsh from HBO’s Veep, geek extraordinaire (and Shatner’s fellow Star Trek alum) Wil Wheaton, ESPN host Marcellus Wiley and F&W’s own Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle. Watch a clip from the new season above and catch new episodes every Wednesday at 11 a.m. PST at Ora.TV/brownbagwinetasting.

