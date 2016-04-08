Will Rubbing an Onion on Your Eyebrows Help Thicken Them?

If you’ve ever sliced an onion—or even been next to someone slicing an onion—you know all about their vapors’ tear-inducing qualities. So just imagine rubbing a cut onion on your face—mere millimeters away from your eye. Why would anyone ever do such a thing? Because beauty guru Huda Kattan said it would help thicken eyebrows.

In a recent Instagram post, Kattan wrote that, “Onion juice has sulphur which speeds up the growth of hair and makes it thicker.” She advised her followers to “massage onion juice on brows for 5 minutes” then let dry and wash the juice off. “Do this every day,” she said. “Careful not to get this in ur eyes!”

So is there any truth in Kattan’s assertions? Allure talked to dermatologist Kavita Mariwalla who said that onion juice has been shown to help with hair growth on alopecia patients. “But the reason the onion juice worked is because some of the alopecia was a result of seborrheic dermatitis that was causing inflammation on the scalp, and sulfur in the onion juice can lessen that,” she said. In short, there’s reason to think that onion juice will give you Brooke Shields-level eyebrows.

If you still want to try it, though, Mariwalla suggests squeezing onion juice onto a Q-tip and applying it that way—rather than with a whole quarter onion—thereby somewhat lessening the chancing of accidentally jamming the pungent allium into your eye.

As for us? We’re going to skip the DIY beauty treatment and instead use the onions for something far less painful and way more delicious, like cheesy French onion soup or a creamy dip.