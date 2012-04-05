Why Your Potatoes Are Lacking

Alex Vallis
April 05, 2012

Pommes Anna at Minetta Tavern

With Easter and Passover around the corner, there will be much attention paid to headlining meats: brisket, lamb, ham. That said, there is one food that's almost more important to master—since it's as essential to the success of holiday meals as weeknight dinners—the potato. Here, the talented chefs at New York's Minetta Tavern, Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, help suss out the most common mistakes made by home cooks when roasting, mashing and frying that humble and delicious vegetable. Click here to see what you're doing wrong.

