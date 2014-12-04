Why Your Fried Rice Needs a Kimchi Boost

Packed with roasted pork, sweet Chinese sausage, spicy kimchi and sticky rice, this is an addictive and delicious rice dish by Andrew Zimmern.

Kimchi: the “it-girl” of the food world. She moved into the neighborhood several years back in a tight sweater and high heels and everyone loved her. There are so many great homemade kimchis available these days (even the local supermarket brands are pretty awesome), that rather than tell you how to make it, I thought it might be more fun to tell you what I do with it most often: eat it from the jar with leftover sticky rice.

It was after a visit with some Korean Hawaiian families in Kona that I got addicted to the stir-fried kimchi and rice dish here. It’s an awesome side for any Asian-inspired meal…or perfect on its own for lunch with a crisp salad. Get the recipe.

Related:

Andrew Zimmern's Kitchen Adventures

More Tasty Korean Recipes

Amazing One-Bowl Rice Dishes