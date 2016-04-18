Why Your Cast-Iron Skillet is a Must-Have Grilling Tool

Cast-iron skillets are great for all-year-long cooking on the stovetop, but their ability to take serious heat means they're also great on a grill. From smoky grilled beans to sweet graham cracker-studded cake, here are five reasons a cast-iron skillet will be your go-to for summer grilling.

© Con Poulos

Chef Sarah Schafer makes this starter over the fire-pit grill at her beach cabin and serves them right out of the skillet. Any other meaty, flat bean can be substituted for the romanos.

To cook this seafood-and-chorizo paella, chef Pete Evans uses his grill as both a stovetop and an oven, simultaneously using direct and indirect heat.

Use a cast-iron skillet on the grill to make butcher Tom Mylan's incredible steak, onion, pepper and cheese hoagies.

"This is my take on the Little Italy classic," says Mario Batali of the sausage and peppers that's a mainstay of the iconic Manhattan neighborhood and its annual street festival. It's delicious on its own or served with pasta.

Yes, desserts deserve grill time too, and Stephanie Izard’s crumbly skillet cake is the perfect one. © John Kernick

Star chef Stephanie Izard's cake, which bakes on the grill, gets amazing flavor from graham crackers mixed into the batter.