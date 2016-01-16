Why You Should Stop Steaming Your Mussels

Steam some mussels in broth or wine, add some crusty bread and you have a perfect meal. But you also have a quotidian meal, and you've probably had it many times before. You can get more from these briny bivalves by broiling them under garlic-curry-bread-crumb butter, pickling them in pimentón-spiked vinegar and wrapping them in salty pancetta, to name just a few techniques. Here, seven clever new ways to cook mussels.

Crispy, briny and juicy, these ingenious mussels are a simple and unexpected dish, perfect for cocktail parties.

© David Malosh

These bright and tangy mussels are delicious with crusty bread.

This starter is inspired by mouclade, the classic Bordelais mussels in saffron or curry cream. Here, plump mussels are topped with garlic-curry-bread-crumb butter and broiled until sizzling.

These broiled mussels with a crispy bread crumb topping are perfect, fast hors d'oeuvres.

© Luca Trovato

Don’t be afraid of this unusual sandwich stuffing. Chopped mussels, clams and squid are incredible spooned into a baguette with a spritz of lemon.

Boiling mussels in clam juice makes them extra briny. They’re bursting with flavor in this healthy salad.