Why You Should Smoke Tofu

Too often, tofu gets tossed in as an afterthought replacement for meat—something hearty for the vegetarians to chew on. But at Seattle’s Joule, tofu gets a chance to shine. 

F&W Editors
October 21, 2014

Too often, tofu gets tossed in as an afterthought replacement for meat—something hearty for the vegetarians to chew on. But at Seattle’s Joule, tofu gets a chance to shine. Chefs Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi cold-smoke tofu, then serve it with honshimeji mushroom confit and soy-truffle vinaigrette. The plated dish seems simple, but it's packed with complex, high-umami flavors. “When you eat it, you feel like you’re walking through a forest,” says Yang. “The smokiness transports you to a different place.”

Related: Fast Asian Recipes
Satisfying Vegetarian Dishes
Best Vegan & Vegetarian Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up