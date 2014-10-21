Why You Should Smoke Tofu

Too often, tofu gets tossed in as an afterthought replacement for meat—something hearty for the vegetarians to chew on. But at Seattle’s Joule, tofu gets a chance to shine. Chefs Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi cold-smoke tofu, then serve it with honshimeji mushroom confit and soy-truffle vinaigrette. The plated dish seems simple, but it's packed with complex, high-umami flavors. “When you eat it, you feel like you’re walking through a forest,” says Yang. “The smokiness transports you to a different place.”

