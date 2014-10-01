Why You Should Roast White Chocolate

Slow-roasting white chocolate gives it a silky, rich and luscious caramel flavor. It’s even more delicious with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.

In a medium stainless steel bowl, bake 1/2 pound chopped Valrhona Ivoire white baking chocolate at 225° for 3 hours, stirring every 15 minutes, until golden. Gradually whisk in 1/2 cup warmed heavy cream and a generous pinch of salt. Let cool completely, then refrigerate until just spreadable, about 10 minutes. Serve with toasted rustic bread, sliced apples, sliced pears and strawberries.

