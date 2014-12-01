Why You Should Massage Your Kale

In this week’s video from Panna, the brilliant Nancy Silverton reveals her secret for the best-ever kale salad.

F&W Editors
December 01, 2014

In this week’s video from Panna, the brilliant Nancy Silverton reveals her secret for the best-ever kale salad. Instead of just tossing kale with vinaigrette, she works the dressing into the tough, hearty leaves to soften their texture and build flavor. Watch the video above to learn how to correctly give your kale a flavor-enhancing spa treatment.

