Why You Should Make Winter Sangria

Sangria, though it's traditional for summer, is a perfect winter drink. Hear us out: It’s incredibly versatile, so you can make it with almost any fruit you have handy—including cold weather produce like pomegranates, apples and citrus. Plus, just like mulled wine, sangria is fantastic with classic winter spices like cinnamon, cloves and allspice. In fact, those spices not only winterize the drink, they also improve on it. You don’t have to take our word for it, though. Try it yourself with these delicious winter sangria recipes.

1. Rosé Sangria with Cranberries and Apples (above)

This strong but not overly sweet sangria is nicely spiced with cinnamon, anise and cloves and it has just enough crushed red pepper to give it a tiny kick.

2. Sangria Cosecha

Combining Cava with figgy, nutty East India sherry and a touch of cinnamon syrup, this robust sangria is a terrific cold-weather cocktail.

3. Brewsky Sangria

Tangy and tart, this beer-based sangria gets a subtle sweetness from pureed Bartlett pears.

4. Aqua di Vida Spiced Sangria

This citrusy red wine sangria is spiced with star anise and cloves.

5. The Paysan

This slightly spirtzy sangria is made with fruity red wine, raspberry-flavored Chambord, cranberry juice, orange juice and Sprite.

6. Spice-Infused Sangria

Sweetening sangria with a sugar syrup infused with warm spices like cinnamon, cloves and ginger is a great way to winterize it.

7. Hard Cider Sangria

Instead of wine, this out-of-the-box sangria is made with hard cider spiked with lemon juice and apple brandy.

8. Tuscan Sangria

Tuscan wine and three Italian spirits give this robust sangria authentic regional flavor and a seriously boozy kick.

9. Zen Sangria

Though it appears red, this sangria is actually made with white wine. It gets its color from pomegranate juice.