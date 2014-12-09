Why You Should Make Silky Velvet Chicken

This crowd-pleasing chicken and asparagus stir-fry from Andrew Zimmern is sweet and spicy with moist, tender pieces of chicken in every bite.

Velvet Chicken. Sexy name. Great dish. Classic technique. I wouldn’t call this entry-level Chinese cookery—it’s 201 course work—but any novice can produce a stellar version of this dish because it’s so easy to execute. The boiling of the marinated meat in oil results in a velvety texture that is the hallmark of this simple stir-fry. This is Cantonese cooking at its most elegant and your family will love you for it. Get the recipe.

Related:

Andrew Zimmern's Kitchen Adventures

Delicious Stir-Fry Recipes

Fast Chicken Recipes