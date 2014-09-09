Why You Should Make Lobster Toast Right Now

Andrew Zimmern shows how to use lobster at its peak with a fun recipe that engages all of the senses. 

Andrew Zimmern
September 09, 2014

Lobster is at its cheapest right now, and I often find, even here in Minnesota, that the Asian markets I shop in pull lobsters out of their tanks at almost 15 percent lower costs than the hoity-toity fish shops I frequent. Here is a fun recipe that engages all of the senses, takes advantage of the boiled lobster boredom and is simply delicious any time of year. Get the Recipe

