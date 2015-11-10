Why You Should Make This Apple Cake Now

© Anna Williams
We've made scores of apple sweets over the years, but this cake is one of our favorites. It has absolutely everything going for it. It's superdelicious; it's easy; it's handsome; it's coated and soaked with the best toffee glaze ever, and you don't have to seek out a pomologist or farmer for an apple variety you've never heard of in order to make it. This recipe gilds the lily with a toffee sauce and caramelized apples, but the cake, in all its glazed glory, can stand alone for breakfast, dessert or for gift-giving, and it takes just three simple steps to make it.
