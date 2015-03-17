Why You Should Head to Las Vegas for Clam Chowder

Rick Moonen’s signature clam chowder is a perfect example of the clean, ingredient-focused cooking that keeps people coming back to RM Seafood. 

F&W Editors
March 17, 2015

Rick Moonen’s RM Seafood in Mandalay Bay might be located on the Vegas Strip but that doesn’t mean his food is over-the-top or loaded with luxe add-ons like caviar, gold flecks or foie gras. His signature clam chowder is a perfect example of the clean, ingredient-focused cooking that keeps people coming back to the restaurant. “You can add bacon, vegetables and texture, but the theme of clam chowder is singular,” Moonen says. “You’re taking a clam from the ocean, steaming it open and using the natural juice. That’s my approach: I celebrate the privilege we have of obtaining these things and then I dance around them. Sometimes the best thing to do is to leave the food alone.”

Related: 16 Warming Chowder Recipes
26 Clam Recipes
20 Sustainable Seafood Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up