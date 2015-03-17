Why You Should Head to Las Vegas for Clam Chowder

Rick Moonen’s signature clam chowder is a perfect example of the clean, ingredient-focused cooking that keeps people coming back to RM Seafood.
Rick Moonen’s RM Seafood in Mandalay Bay might be located on the Vegas Strip but that doesn’t mean his food is over-the-top or loaded with luxe add-ons like caviar, gold flecks or foie gras. His signature clam chowder is a perfect example of the clean, ingredient-focused cooking that keeps people coming back to the restaurant. “You can add bacon, vegetables and texture, but the theme of clam chowder is singular,” Moonen says. “You’re taking a clam from the ocean, steaming it open and using the natural juice. That’s my approach: I celebrate the privilege we have of obtaining these things and then I dance around them. Sometimes the best thing to do is to leave the food alone.”
