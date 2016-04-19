Why You Should Grill Your Tomatoes

Fresh summer tomatoes are fantastic for the grill—it warms them and amps up their already fantastic sweetness. From amazing salads to super-simple salmon kebabs, here are five reasons why you should definitely grill your tomatoes this season.

Grilling tomatoes in a foil packet keeps their delicious juices. Flavor the tomatoes with any fresh herbs or aromatics, then use them in a briny summer clam chowder or crostini.

"If it were up to me, I would throw everything on the grill," says chef Tim Love, who cooks tomatoes and scallions over a hot fire for a simple salad flavored with a little lime juice and crumbled cheese.

This fantastic make-ahead dish features grilled tomatoes in olive oil with mint and red onions. It's wonderful with the crumbled feta over a bed of greens, alongside steak or simply with crusty bread.

Everyone loves a good, fresh Caprese salad, but we've got something even better. Chicago chef Stephanie Izard makes the ultimate summer salad with a creamy version of sweet-salty Japanese unagi sauce, which is typically brushed over eel. The flavors are so indescribable you must try it to actualize the deliciousness. JOHN KERNICK

© Nicole Franzen

Cook these simple kebabs on skewers or even on sturdy rosemary sprigs.