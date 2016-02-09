Why You Should Drink a Sazerac on Mardi Gras

Fruity Hurricanes and frozen Daiquiris often fuel Mardi Gras parties, and while those cocktails are indeed traditional for the holiday, the real signature drink of New Orleans is the Sazerac. A boozy, aromatic, definitely-not-chuggable mix of Cognac or rye whiskey, Peychaud’s bitters and sugar with an absinthe rinse, a Sazerac is the perfect grown-up drink for an off-Bourbon Street Mardi Gras celebration. Its history in NOLA dates back to the 1800s, when apothecary owner Antoine Amedie Peychaud first started making cocktails for his friends with his signature bitters. Here, six classic and modern recipes for Mardi Gras Sazeracs.

1. Sazerac

This traditional take on the cocktail calls for potent bonded rye whiskey.

2. French Sazerac

Bartender Romee de Gorianoff spikes his version with absinthe-infused apple and uses Calvados in place of the usual whiskey.

3. Sazerac Reborn

Star anise makes this cocktail even more aromatic.

4. Prescription Sazerac

In this basic variation, bartender Mike Ryan supplements the rye with Cognac, adding a layer of fruity complexity.

5. Piquant Armagnac Sazerac

Ancho chile liqueur and Armagnac take this cocktail to new, spicy levels.

6. Latin Quarter

This rum-based spin on a Sazerac is named for the Big Easy neighborhood in which the drink was supposedly created.