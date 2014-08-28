Why You Should Drink Coffee Before Napping

When you’re tired in the middle of the day, do you drink a cup of coffee? Or take a quick nap? According to scientists, you should do both, in succession. Here’s why it works: Caffeine doesn’t actually wake you up. Instead, it blocks adenosine, a brain activity byproduct that makes you feel tired. Naps naturally clear adenosine from you brain, leaving the coffee less work to do when it finally kicks in after about 20 minutes—the ideal length of your nap.

Here, five coffee drinks to make for your next coffee nap.

Vietnamese–Style Iced Coffee

This sweet coffee drink is made with cold-brewed coffee for incredibly intense flavor.

Cinnamon–Spiced Mocha Floats

Whipped mocha cream. That’s all we have to say.

White Magic Espresso

A cup of steaming white-chocolate milk with espresso is the ideal drink for a chilly morning (or an overly air-conditioned office building).

Café Cubano

This ultra-strong espresso is topped with a thick layer of sweet cream.

Coffee-Ginger Shakerato

Ginger syrup and orange marmalade sweeten this unique drink.

