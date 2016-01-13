Why You Should Brave the Cold and Grill This Winter

You’ve hibernated enough. It’s time to wrap yourself in a heavy coat, slip on some thick gloves and uncover the grill for a flame-licked dinner that will shake you out of your winter doldrums. But don’t fall back on your summer grilling menu. A different season calls for different recipes. Here, 11 excellent things to grill when it's cold out.

© Eva Kolenko

A little Champagne vinegar in the dressing adds punchy flavor to these supereasy steaks.v

These indulgent potatoes are layered with pats of chive and sour cream butter, then wrapped in foil and grilled until soft and delicious.

This dish is a variation on shashlik po karsky, a lamb riblet kebab that was popular in the USSR.

Butternut squash tastes like a whole new vegetable when grilled—crisp, bright and not overly sweet.

© Eva Kolenko

F&W's Justin Chapple quickly grills short ribs (cut across the bones) until they're juicy and delectably charred.

© Con Poulos

Delicious griddled wild mushrooms star in this simple Catalan-inspired dish.

A spicy citrus marinade keeps the quail meat juicy while giving it a beautiful char on the grill.

Here’s a great way to cook a whole meal—meat, potatoes and a vegetable—on the grill.

Cooking a whole chicken on the grill can be tricky, but chef Thomas Keller has perfected a method that uses indirect heat; he adds rosemary sprigs to the coals to infuse the smoke and flavor the chicken.

Cooking an eight-pound fish might sound intimidating, but it’s surprisingly fast and simple.

Chris Cosentino uses the phrase God's butter to describe rich, decadent bone marrow. Here he serves it alongside grilled toasts rubbed with rosemary and lemon.