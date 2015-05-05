Why You Should Be Extra-Nice to Restaurant Hosts

In this clip, chef and restaurant owner Tim Archuleta makes a plea for treating the host as you would anybody else and asks WTF Are You Doing?! (the name of Chefs Feed's series) to certain diners he's met.
Anyone who's worked front of house can tell you: Acting rude to the host and giving lingering diners the death stare won't get you seated any faster. In this clip, chef and restaurant owner Tim Archuleta makes a plea for treating the host as you would anybody else and asks WTF Are You Doing?! (the name of Chefs Feed's series) to certain diners he's met.
Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.
