Why You Should Be Extra-Nice to Restaurant Hosts

Anyone who's worked front of house can tell you: Acting rude to the host and giving lingering diners the death stare won't get you seated any faster. In this clip, chef and restaurant owner Tim Archuleta makes a plea for treating the host as you would anybody else and asks WTF Are You Doing?! (the name of Chefs Feed's series) to certain diners he's met.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

