Why You Should be Drinking Pinot Bianco

2012 Peter Zemmer Punggl Pinot Bianco: Depending on where it's grown and how it's made, the Pinot Bianco grape (a.k.a. Pinot Blanc in France and Weissburgunder in Austria) can produce wines that range from lush and creamy to bright and steely. This northern-Italian version combines the best of both styles: It's lush in texture, with the kind of salty-slatey mineral flavors that usually show up only in leaner wines.

Drink It With: Squash-centric pasta (or wontons).

Best Price Online: $18 at Saratoga Wine Exchange. (Find more stores).

Also Look For: The dependably delicious Joseph Pinot Bianco from J. Hofstätter.

