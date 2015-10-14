Why You Should Bake Your Chicken Before You Fry It

F&W Editors
October 14, 2015

Tyler Florence is a master of fried chicken, but we were still a little skeptical when he recommended baking chicken whole before frying it. Then we saw the results: crispy, quick and extra juicy. Watch this video from 2015’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen to see Florence demonstrate his unorthodox method for frying chicken.

