Why You Should Bake Your Chicken Before You Fry It

Tyler Florence is a master of fried chicken, but we were still a little skeptical when he recommended baking chicken whole before frying it. Then we saw the results: crispy, quick and extra juicy. Watch this video from 2015’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen to see Florence demonstrate his unorthodox method for frying chicken.

Related: 22 Fried Chicken Recipes

How to Make Fried Chicken

Best Fried Chicken in the U.S.