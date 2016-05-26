Why a Y-Peeler is the Perfect Summer Kitchen Tool

Summer is quickly approaching; soon the markets will be filled with fresh, delicious warm-weather produce. This year, speed up your preparation by using a versatile tool that can make fun ribbons out of summer squashes, and can create unique garnishes out of everything from fruit to vegetables to chocolate.

T-Fal recently came out with its version of a super-sharp y-peeler called the Ingenio Micro Edge Peeler. It's inexpensive, and a great way to increase your efficiency in the kitchen.

Here, 5 summer dishes to make with this excellent kitchen tool:

1. Grilled Squash Ribbons and Prosciutto with Mint Dressing

Everyone does skewers, but these (pictured above) have a twist. Or should we say ribbon? The ribbons of squash create a beautiful crispy skin while keeping the center soft and velvety. It createst the perfect texture combinations, along with a unique look to impress your guests.

2. Pesto Orzo with Zucchini Ribbons and Bread Crumbs

In the same amount of time (about 25 minutes) it would take you to make the average pasta and pesto dish, you can make this great, zucchini- and orzo-based alternative.

3. Fried Parsnip Ribbons

These crunchy and salty finger foods are the perfect accompaniment to an after-work summer cocktail with your friends. They also work well as an impressive garnish to soups and stews.

4. Pappardelle with Summer Squash and Arugula-Walnut Pesto

© Con Poulos

If you're trying to cut down on your pasta intake but don't want to give it up all together, this is the dish for you. By adding the squash ribbons, you double the volume of the dish while using only half the usual amount of pasta. It's a great use for perfectly fresh summer squash.

5. Mexican Pots de Crème

© Quentin Bacon

These pots de crème are great make-ahead desserts for any summer dinner party. When garnishing, use the y-peeler to make beautiful pastry shop-style chocolate curls.