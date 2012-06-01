Why We Love Crispy Chicken Flautas

The Chronicle Review yesterday, anthropologist John S. Allen wrote a thoughtful piece about why humans love crispy foods, even going so far as to say the deliciousness of a crispy crust, with its concentrated flavors, helped spread the practice of cooking. Additionally, Allen points out that crackling and crunchy sounds heard while chewing enhance the eating experience: “Obviously, when we eat, we use our senses of taste and smell, as well as the sense of touch as we assess the texture and "feel" of the food both in our hands and in our mouths. An under-appreciated component of the eating experience is sound.” Grace Parisi's Crispy Corn Tortillas with Chicken and Cheddar (flautas) have another sensory bonus: shredded cheese mixed into the easy filling gets hot and melty-gooey when the tortillas are fried.

