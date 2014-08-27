Why Vinho Verde is the Best Summer Party Wine

No one will fault you for planning ahead. These ten refreshing party punches can all be made ahead of time, perfect for Labor Day entertaining.

“I’m a simple dude,” says St. Louis chef Kevin Nashan.

August 27, 2014

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

“I’m a simple dude,” says St. Louis chef Kevin Nashan. “On a hot summer day, I want a glass of Vinho Verde. It’s a cheap Portuguese wine whose name means ‘green wine.’ It’s got a little effervescence. It’s absolutely delicious. You want to hug someone afterward.”

The tart white wine is affordable and relatively low in alcohol, which makes it perfect for day drinking at a Labor Day cookout. It’s also incredibly delicious in a refreshing punch.

Here, four Vinho Verdes to pick up now.

2012 Soalheiro Primeiras Vinhas Alvarinho ($17) The complex, single-vineyard bottle is an example of a higher-end Vinho Verde.

2012 Anselmo Mendes Contacto ($21) Spicy and layered with flavor, this wine is lusher than its citrusy brethren.

2013 Quinta da Aveleda ($8) Zesty, light and packed with grapefruit, this ultra-affordable bottle is a perfect pairing for grilled seafood.

2012 Vidigal Vinho Verde ($7) This zippy wine is lightly floral and refreshing on its own or with light hors d’oeuvres.

