Why Vinho Verde is the Best Summer Party Wine

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

“I’m a simple dude,” says St. Louis chef Kevin Nashan. “On a hot summer day, I want a glass of Vinho Verde. It’s a cheap Portuguese wine whose name means ‘green wine.’ It’s got a little effervescence. It’s absolutely delicious. You want to hug someone afterward.”

The tart white wine is affordable and relatively low in alcohol, which makes it perfect for day drinking at a Labor Day cookout. It’s also incredibly delicious in a refreshing punch.

Here, four Vinho Verdes to pick up now.

2012 Soalheiro Primeiras Vinhas Alvarinho ($17) The complex, single-vineyard bottle is an example of a higher-end Vinho Verde.

2012 Anselmo Mendes Contacto ($21) Spicy and layered with flavor, this wine is lusher than its citrusy brethren.

2013 Quinta da Aveleda ($8) Zesty, light and packed with grapefruit, this ultra-affordable bottle is a perfect pairing for grilled seafood.

2012 Vidigal Vinho Verde ($7) This zippy wine is lightly floral and refreshing on its own or with light hors d’oeuvres.

Related: 10 Wine Cocktails

21 Summer Fruit Cocktails

26 Summer Drinks