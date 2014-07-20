Why Stephanie Izard Doesn't Fry Her Green Tomatoes

“Everyone always thinks ‘fry them’ when they see green tomatoes,” says Stephanie Izard. But the co-owner and chef of Chicago’s Girl & the Goat (also an F&W Best New Chef 2011) has other ideas. Recently, she’s been chopping up the unripe tomatoes and adding them raw to recipes; she adores the tart crispness they add to dishes and garnishes like pico de gallo. Izard’s most successful experiment has been stirring green tomatoes into a stone fruit salsa she created for a barbecue at her local Green City Market; she serves the salsa over grilled skirt steak. Fruit in savory dishes is one of her favorite combinations: “With the green tomatoes in the mix, the salsa isn’t too sweet for the beef,” she says. “It’s a great way to make steak summery.”

Recipe: Grilled Skirt Steak with Fruit-and-Green-Tomato Salsa

