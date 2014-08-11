Why Sommeliers are Drinking White Zinfandel

In the ’70s and ’80s, White Zinfandel reigned. Americans loved this sweet pink wine made from California’s red Zinfandel grape. (Many still do; Sutter Home produces 3 million cases annually.) But recently, a handful of top-notch producers have begun making tiny quantities of a radically different kind of White Zinfandel. Completely dry, it’s been winning over even the snootiest sommeliers. Try one from Mauritson ($17), Broc Cellars ($22) or red Zinfandel specialist Turley ($20).

