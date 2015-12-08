Why Polenta Should Be Your Holiday Season Staple

Creamy, versatile and naturally gluten-free—polenta is a crowd-pleasing addition to any holiday table. Our sister brand Cooking Light reveals the best way to make it in this video.



Here, some of our favorite holiday-worthy polenta recipes.



1. Polenta Gratin with Spinach and Wild Mushrooms

Polenta and Gruyère are perfectly matched here with earthy mushrooms and spinach.

2. Creamy Polenta with Kale and Ricotta

Kale’s bitterness plays off the richness of polenta and ricotta for a delicious side.

3. Beef Shank Sauce Over Polenta

Polenta is the base for a terrific, simple sauce made with richly marbled meat.

4. Sage Polenta

You need only a few ingredients for this herby, luxurious dish.

5. Baked Butternut Squash-and-Cheese Polenta

A crusty baked polenta, swirled with mashed butternut squash and smoked Gouda cheese.