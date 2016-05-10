Why Pistachios Belong in All Your Party Dips

Pistachios can upgrade everything from pasta to gluten-free quinoa snack bars, so why not try them in dippable form?

"My favorite flavor is crunchy," says star chef Alex Stupak. To add that texture to his excellent, otherwise classic guacamole, he stirs in toasted chopped pistachios, which also contribute a delicious nuttiness.

This salty, creamy (and even a little crunchy) party dip comes together in just 15 minutes.

Serrano chiles add fantastic heat to this delicious green dip.

Try this version of the classic Syrian nut dip muhammara with warm pita.

Healthy yellow lentils cook in under 15 minutes, so they make this pistachio-rich dip speedy to put together.