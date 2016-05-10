Why Pistachios Belong in All Your Party Dips

Stock up on the crunchy green nuts.

F&W Editors
May 10, 2016

Pistachios can upgrade everything from pasta to gluten-free quinoa snack bars, so why not try them in dippable form?

1. Guacamole with Pistachios

"My favorite flavor is crunchy," says star chef Alex Stupak. To add that texture to his excellent, otherwise classic guacamole, he stirs in toasted chopped pistachios, which also contribute a delicious nuttiness.

2. Crudités with Creamy Pistachio Dip

This salty, creamy (and even a little crunchy) party dip comes together in just 15 minutes.

3. Spicy Kale-Pistachio Dip

Serrano chiles add fantastic heat to this delicious green dip.

4. Tangy Red-Pepper-and-Nut Dip

Try this version of the classic Syrian nut dip muhammara with warm pita.

5. Pistachio and Yellow Lentil Dip

Healthy yellow lentils cook in under 15 minutes, so they make this pistachio-rich dip speedy to put together.

