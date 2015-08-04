Why Pigs in a Quilt Should Be Your Favorite Summer Hot Dog Recipe

I know a thing or two about making hot dogs over-the-top delicious. So naturally, when NBC's Today asked me to teach them some Mad Genius Tips for hot dogs, I obliged.

I joined Tamron Hall and Al Roker in the Today kitchen to show that cutting hot dogs in a spiral, in addition to being fun, gives the hot dogs crispier-than-ever edges that are perfect for catching delicious toppings, like relish and mustard. In addition, we stuffed hot dogs with sliced cheddar cheese and wrapped them in smoky bacon. But, best of all, I introduced them to the newest member of the hot dog family: Pigs in a Quilt! Weaving hot dogs with puff pastry is an insanely fun, addictive party snack. Plus, the presentation makes for an incredible Instagram post.

To make your own gorgeous quilt of delicious hot dogs, follow these simple instructions:

Using a sharp knife, cut a quarter sheet of puff pastry into half-inch-wide strips and then arrange all but two of the strips in one direction on a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet. Weave hot dogs through the strips of puff pastry into a tight lattice, then place the reserved strips on the ends and press to seal. Brush the bacon quilt with egg wash and then bake in a 425 degree oven for about 30 minutes, until the dough is puffed and golden.

