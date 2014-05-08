Why Michael Symon Spikes His Burger with Spicy Sausage

Michael Symon has been a burger expert since he was a kid. The Cleveland-based star of ABC's The Chew and F&W Best New Chef 1998 credits his dad with helping him develop his skills. "Watching my burger-master father work the grill like a ninja got me hooked," he says. Symon now has his very own B Spot Burger chain with six locations around Cleveland, and more coming to Columbus, Ohio, and Detroit later this year. At B Spot, he specializes in meat-on-meat burgers, with toppings like fried salami and pulled pork. But with this 50/50 burger, he mixes spicy sausage into the ground chuck. The sausage not only adds fat to the patty (Symon's key to greatness), it also adds heat. So does the pickled-pepper garnish. Symon also adds Monterey Jack, which he likes because it melts so well. bspotburgers.com

Recipe: Spicy 50/50 Burgers

Related: Best Burgers in the U.S.

Over-the-Top Burgers

10 Favorite Burger Recipes