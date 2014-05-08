Why Michael Symon Spikes His Burger with Spicy Sausage

Michael Symon estimates that he has 1,000 different burger recipes and ideas. "I love them all," he says.

Kate Krader
May 08, 2014

Michael Symon has been a burger expert since he was a kid. The Cleveland-based star of ABC's The Chew and F&W Best New Chef 1998 credits his dad with helping him develop his skills. "Watching my burger-master father work the grill like a ninja got me hooked," he says. Symon now has his very own B Spot Burger chain with six locations around Cleveland, and more coming to Columbus, Ohio, and Detroit later this year. At B Spot, he specializes in meat-on-meat burgers, with toppings like fried salami and pulled pork. But with this 50/50 burger, he mixes spicy sausage into the ground chuck. The sausage not only adds fat to the patty (Symon's key to greatness), it also adds heat. So does the pickled-pepper garnish. Symon also adds Monterey Jack, which he likes because it melts so well. bspotburgers.com

Recipe: Spicy 50/50 Burgers

