Why Mario Batali and Jimmy Fallon are Proving David Letterman Wrong

© Ken Goodman
Jimmy Fallon helps Mario Batali cook and raise money to fight hunger.
As you might have heard, David Letterman recently took shots at food-related television shows. (Letterman was looking at shows like Man vs Food. And honestly, it’s hard to fault an attack on a show that glorifies overeating with the huge problem of hunger in the world.) That’s why this is an excellent time to give a shout-out to all the food professionals and organizations raising so much money to feed hungry people. Here are two of them.
Mario Batali/Mario Batali Foundation – Since launching his charity in 2008, Mario Batali has worked tirelessly to ensure that kids are well fed, and also well cared for. At his latest MBF fundraiser at Del Posto, Batali brought in a few friends—Jimmy Fallon, Anthony Bourdain and Michael Stipe to name three—and raised $200,000 in one night.
Rachael Ray/New York Wine & Food Festival – When Letterman apologized for his rant, it was to Ray. Good thing, because Ray hosts one of NYWFF’s biggest events, the Burger Bash. And proceeds from the Burger Bash (and all of NYWFF) go to the outstanding Food Bank of New York. Yay, too, for Food & Wine, which sponsors the NYWFF. Estimates are that the festival raised over a million bucks. Sweet.