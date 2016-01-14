Why Lamb Sirloin Roast is the Best Cut You’re Not Cooking

The lamb sirloin roast is the new darling of my dinner table. Recommended by my favorite butcher, Lupin Midlin at Fleishers in Brooklyn, the sirloin roast is a tender and flavorful cut. Sirloin is the muscle that connects the loin to the hind leg. Sometimes sold as part of the leg, it can also be cooked separately, trussed for a roast or grilled as a flavorful steak.

Totally delicious, incredibly tender and simple to prepare, this sirloin roast is a great quick supper for two to three people. You could serve it with any number of sides, but I like it best eaten in thin slices straight off the cutting board, with plenty of crusty bread to mop up the flavorful juices. The leftovers, should you be lucky enough to have them, are wonderful tucked in a sandwich.

Roasted Lamb Sirloin



Total: 50 min; Serves: 2–3

1 ¼ pounds lamb sirloin roast, trussed

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon ras el hanout

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons canola oil

Flaky sea salt and lemon wedges, for serving

1. Preheat the oven to 400° F. In a small bowl, combine the salt, flour, ras el hanout and black pepper. Rub the salt mixture over the sirloin roast. Set aside.

2. In a medium ovenproof skillet, heat the canola oil over moderately high heat until shimmering. Brown the lamb on all sides, about 8 minutes. Tilt the pan and spoon off the excess fat. Roast to medium-rare, 125°, about 30 minutes. Tent the roast with foil and rest 10 minutes. Slice thinly against the grain and serve immediately sprinkled with flaky salt and served with lemon wedges.