Why It's So Sweet to Watch Gordon Ramsay Make Little Kids Cry

Here, an entire weekend's worth of fascinating food reads in five fast clicks.

At first it seemed like the worst idea for a reality show ever. Yet Gordon Ramsay's "MasterChef Junior" is improbably sweet. Even though Ramsay does, in fact, make the little kids cry. From Buzzfeed.

Another Brit with an attitude, Jay Rayner, is one of the Western world's raunchiest restaurant critics. And he loves nothing more than writing scandalous things about bad restaurants. The New Yorker asks him why.

Saltwater crocodile with fermented mangrove seed and black ant salt: For more on Australia's new naturalist cuisine, Condé Nast Traveler heads to often-overlooked Adelaide.

The New York Times Magazine's newest Eat columnist, Francis Lam, discovers the flavors of Sri Lanka on an outing to one of the largest Sri Lankan communities in the US—located, in case you didn't know, on Staten Island.

A non-sweets person decides to make "the Everest of desserts": the mille-feuille. From Tamar Adler in Vogue.

Related: F&W Photo Tour: Sydney

Beautiful Desserts

Best Cooking Classes Around the World