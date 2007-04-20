Why I Can’t Wait for Corn on the Cob

Lynn Crawford, the Four Seasons New York’s new chef, recently came by to visit us at Food & Wine. You might not know her—that other Four Seasons chef with the worldwide empire (a.k.a Joël Robuchon) tends to steal all the headlines—but she’s definitely a great cook and raising her profile. She’s already a star in her native Canada (where she hosts the popular Food Network show Restaurant Makeover); on Food Network here in the States, she recently narrowly lost to Bobby Flay on Iron Chef. Anyway, Lynn already has some plans for her summer menu at the Four Seasons, including a corn on the cob free-for-all in September; she’ll be serving my favorite summer vegetable with a variety of flavored butters and salts. Think roasted bacon-garlic butter with rosemary salt; smoked Vidalia onion butter with scallion salt; and chanterelle tarragon butter with almond salt. I’ve got my corn holders ready.