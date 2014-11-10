Why Everyone Wants to Live Like a Farmer (Except Maybe Actual Farmers)

Pretend you've spent the weekend reading with this cheat sheet to the most thought-provoking articles.

"Rurbanistas" are the target audience for Modern Farmer, a magazine that strangely very few actual farmers seem to read. Read about our culture's new agri-obsession in The New Yorker.

The man regarded as America's first modern celebrity chef—Jeremiah Tower of Chez Panisse and Stars fame—is returning from self-imposed exile in Mexico to take over NYC's troubled Tavern on the Green. Eater profiles the man as legendary for his role in defining the hedonism of the '80s as for his brilliant food.

Is the best whiskey in the world from Japan? The Atlantic explains why it might be.

The Guardian reports on the science of cocktails as explained by a London professor and the head of R&D at a place called The Drink Factory. With this cocktail recipe: "1 onion soup spherification, fresh dill, toasted rye bread crumb, finely diced shallot. Serve in a snail shell."

"The government subsidizes soda with one hand, while the other writes checks to pay for insulin pumps. This is not policy; this is insanity." An Op-Ed in The Washington Post (written by a group of prominent thinkers including Michael Pollan and Mark Bittman) challenges President Obama to fight the good fight—and save milions of lives.