Why Every Gluten-Free Household Needs a Box of Potato Flakes

Potato flakes are good for one thing—and it’s not instant mashed potatoes.
Potato flakes are good for one thing—and it’s not instant mashed potatoes. Chefs have discovered that the starchy dehydrated granules make a fantastic, gluten-free substitute for breadcrumbs. “They offer a nice golden color and crunch to anything you decide to put them on,” says chef Mike Brown of Travail Kitchen & Amusements in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. “To make them stick to anything, just use an egg wash." Chef Tarver King of Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville, Virginia, uses the flakes to add a crisp crust to gratins, croquettes and baked oysters. Boston chef Michael Schlow uses them to make extra-crispy fish. Try his recipe for potato-crusted cod tonight.
