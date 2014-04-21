Why Every Gluten-Free Household Needs a Box of Potato Flakes

Potato flakes are good for one thing—and it’s not instant mashed potatoes. Chefs have discovered that the starchy dehydrated granules make a fantastic, gluten-free substitute for breadcrumbs. “They offer a nice golden color and crunch to anything you decide to put them on,” says chef Mike Brown of Travail Kitchen & Amusements in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. “To make them stick to anything, just use an egg wash." Chef Tarver King of Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville, Virginia, uses the flakes to add a crisp crust to gratins, croquettes and baked oysters. Boston chef Michael Schlow uses them to make extra-crispy fish. Try his recipe for potato-crusted cod tonight.

