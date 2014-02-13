Why Every Emergency Pack Needs a Frying Pan

F&W asked chefs around the country how they would prepare for an apocalyptic situation, a la The Road. Some went for luxury goods—others focused on survival.

The number one thing in The Meatball Shop’s Daniel Holzman’s pack would be a frying pan, since he learned on a recent fishing trip how difficult it would be to live in the wild without one: “Some friends and I decided we were going to be machismo and brought nothing but a box of salt, four lemons and fishing lines. The problem was when we made the fire, trying to cook these fish on a rock really sucked. It was sandy and disgusting. So I’d bring a frying pan.”

Related: Cast-Iron Pan Guide

Testing Skillets to Find the Best

Fantastic Fish Recipes