Why Every Emergency Pack Needs a Frying Pan

The Meatball Shop's Daniel Holzman learned how difficult life in the wild would be without a frying pan. 

F&W Editors
February 13, 2014

F&W asked chefs around the country how they would prepare for an apocalyptic situation, a la The Road. Some went for luxury goods—others focused on survival.

The number one thing in The Meatball Shop’s Daniel Holzman’s pack would be a frying pan, since he learned on a recent fishing trip how difficult it would be to live in the wild without one: “Some friends and I decided we were going to be machismo and brought nothing but a box of salt, four lemons and fishing lines. The problem was when we made the fire, trying to cook these fish on a rock really sucked. It was sandy and disgusting. So I’d bring a frying pan.”

