Why Christina Tosi Is Bringing Pressed Juice to Milk Bar

If you drink a green juice with a gooey, chocolatey, pretzel-y slice of Candy Bar Pie, do they cancel each other out? Now you can try it. Christina Tosi, the woman who brought the world Crack Pie and Cereal Milk soft serve, among other delightfully over-the-top treats, is taking on a slightly healthier project: fresh-pressed juices. The first three flavors—Real Talk, Hard Body and High Kick—are available in New York City Milk Bar locations this week.

It might seem like an unexpected venture from the queen of sweets, but LIFE, Tosi's new breakfast, lunch and juice line, is actually inspired by Tosi's lifelong quest to eat as many cookies and cakes as possible. "Between a crack pie tasting, or while snacking on compost cookies, you'll find most of us chugging green juice," Tosi says. "It gives us the good stuff to keep bouncing around the kitchen." The Milk Bar team decided to bring their healthy between-treats fuel to the masses, so we can all eat more cookies and get our nutrients, too.

Should people drink the super-fresh juices with their funfetti-style birthday cake? Tosi supports the idea. "I'm definitely a cornflake-chocolate-chip-marshmallow-cookie and a juice gal," she confesses. So go ahead: Pick up a juice along with your compost cookie (Tosi recommends the carrot/apple/lemon/ginger High Kick—after drinking it, she says, "I'm ready to run around doing a bunch of high kicks!"). "We're all about indulgence; that's no secret," Tosi adds, "but we're the kind of guys and gals who set out each day to crush life"—thanks to a sugar rush, plus a little extra fresh-juice fuel.