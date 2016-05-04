Why Chocolate and Chiles Belong Together Forever

If you haven't tried combining chocolate and chiles, now is the time. Here are seven excellent chocolate-and-chile-spiked recipes to make for Cinco de Mayo.

This fantastic layer cake features sweet-spicy frosting made with both bittersweet and white chocolate, ancho chile powder and cayenne pepper.

Chef Louis Lambert serves his Mexican chocolate-and-chile sauce called mole with hearty cuts of grilled beef like porterhouse or the grilled strip steaks here.

The duo makes everything better—from cake to steak. PHOTO © NICHOLAS HOPPER

Sweet-sticky dates and cooked beets are the base for these flourless chocolate cakes.The tangy yogurt frosting coupled with a little heat from cayenne and crushed red pepper makes them fun to eat.

Chef Michelle Bernstein tops slices of warm grilled cake with a fantastic Mexican-inspired chocolate sauce flavored with cocoa, cinnamon and chile powder.

This festive Cinco de Mayo dessert is topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream and dulce de leche.

Grill master Tim Love coats pork chops with cocoa and chile powders for a rub that's like a deconstructed version of Mexican mole sauce.

If you are a chocolate person, you definitely will want to make these bittersweet truffles. They are coated with a blend of Chinese and Mexican spices, which make them unlike any truffles you've ever had. This recipe calls for cardamom, allspice, chipotle powder and five-spice powder. Talk about flavor! Hans Gissinger

Try coating these amazing DIY truffles in Mexican spices.