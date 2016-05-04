Why Chocolate and Chiles Belong Together Forever

The duo makes everything better—from cake to steak.
If you haven't tried combining chocolate and chiles, now is the time. Here are seven excellent chocolate-and-chile-spiked recipes to make for Cinco de Mayo.
1. Cinnamon Cake with Chile-Chocolate Buttercream
This fantastic layer cake features sweet-spicy frosting made with both bittersweet and white chocolate, ancho chile powder and cayenne pepper.
2. Grilled Steaks with Ancho Mole Sauce
Chef Louis Lambert serves his Mexican chocolate-and-chile sauce called mole with hearty cuts of grilled beef like porterhouse or the grilled strip steaks here.
3. Gluten-Free Chocolate-Chile Cakes
Sweet-sticky dates and cooked beets are the base for these flourless chocolate cakes.The tangy yogurt frosting coupled with a little heat from cayenne and crushed red pepper makes them fun to eat.
4. Grilled Pound Cake with Mexican Chocolate Sauce and Tropical Fruit
Chef Michelle Bernstein tops slices of warm grilled cake with a fantastic Mexican-inspired chocolate sauce flavored with cocoa, cinnamon and chile powder.
5. Pots de Crème with Chocolate, Chile and Espresso
This festive Cinco de Mayo dessert is topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream and dulce de leche.
6. Cocoa-and-Chile-Rubbed Pork Chops
Grill master Tim Love coats pork chops with cocoa and chile powders for a rub that's like a deconstructed version of Mexican mole sauce.
7. Bittersweet Chocolate Truffles Rolled in Spices
Try coating these amazing DIY truffles in Mexican spices.