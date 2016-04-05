Why Cabbage Deserves an Invite to Your Party

When we first heard that star chef (and member of the F&W Best New Chef class of 2015) Bryce Shuman was going to be serving cabbage at the Best New Chefs party tonight, we were a little skeptical. After all, it’s a vegetable typically reserved for a side of slaw or diet-friendly soup—not exactly party food. But a look in the F&W recipe archives changed our minds. Here, the best party-perfect ways to use cabbage.

These hearty toasts are spread with tender cabbage and creamy mushrooms.

Crispy, chewy and packed with a delicious sfilling, these rice paper rolls are perfect any time of year.

These bite-sized vegetarian tacos are as tasty as they are beautiful.

This tasty potted ham is an excellent make-ahead party dish.

[

© John Kernick

Eat this savory Japanese pancake like a pizza.

Guests won’t be able to get enough of these tender dumplings.



RELATED: More Cabbage Recipes