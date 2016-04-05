Why Cabbage Deserves an Invite to Your Party

Cabbage totally belongs on a party spread.

F&W Editors
April 05, 2016

When we first heard that star chef (and member of the F&W Best New Chef class of 2015) Bryce Shuman was going to be serving cabbage at the Best New Chefs party tonight, we were a little skeptical. After all, it’s a vegetable typically reserved for a side of slaw or diet-friendly soup—not exactly party food. But a look in the F&W recipe archives changed our minds. Here, the best party-perfect ways to use cabbage.

1. Cabbage-and-Mushroom Toasts 

These hearty toasts are spread with tender cabbage and creamy mushrooms.

2. Crispy Pork, Shrimp and Cabbage Imperial Rolls 

Crispy, chewy and packed with a delicious sfilling, these rice paper rolls are perfect any time of year.

3. Fresh Cabbage and Avocado Tacos with Queso Fresco 

These bite-sized vegetarian tacos are as tasty as they are beautiful.

4. Potted Ham with Cabbage and Pickles 

This tasty potted ham is an excellent make-ahead party dish.

5. Red Cabbage and Fried Mortadella Okonomiyaki 

[

© John Kernick

Eat this savory Japanese pancake like a pizza.

6. Cabbage, Watercress and Pine Nut Dumplings 

Guests won’t be able to get enough of these tender dumplings.

RELATED: More Cabbage Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up