Why Anyone Who Loves Roast Chicken Needs a Bundt Pan

Want your next roast chicken to have extra-crispy skin all over? In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen chicken champion Justin Chapple reveals how to roast a super-flavorful, extra-juicy, ultra-crisp-skinned chicken by mounting it in a Bundt pan. It’s a crazy-easy technique that results in the roast chicken of your dreams.

