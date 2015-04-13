Why Anyone Who Loves Roast Chicken Needs a Bundt Pan

Want your next roast chicken to have extra-crispy skin all over? In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen chicken champion Justin Chapple reveals how to roast a super-flavorful, extra-juicy, ultra-crisp-skinned chicken by mounting it in a Bundt pan.

F&W Editors
April 13, 2015

Want your next roast chicken to have extra-crispy skin all over? In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen chicken champion Justin Chapple reveals how to roast a super-flavorful, extra-juicy, ultra-crisp-skinned chicken by mounting it in a Bundt pan. It’s a crazy-easy technique that results in the roast chicken of your dreams.

For more smart cooking hacks, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

Related: 36 Roast Chicken Recipes
23 Ways to Use Rotisserie Chicken
33 Quick Chicken Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up