The Who’s Who of BBQ Will Be at the 2016 Windy City Smokeout

The country’s best BBQers are heading to Chicago.
Every year, the country’s top pitmasters migrate to Chicago and transform the city into a mecca of meat for one weekend of BBQ, country music and beer called the Windy City Smokeout. This year’s event will take place on July 15-17 and tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. CDT. The music lineup is packed with country music talents like Billy Currington and Big & Rich and the non-BBQ offerings aren’t anything to sneer at either. Big Gay Ice Cream will be there, sating all the guests’ ice cream needs, along with Three Dots and a Dash, Drago’s Seafood, The Salsa Truck and Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken. But we know why you’re here—you want to know about the main event: the BBQ. Well, we’ve got the scoop on the insanely talented, finger-lickin’ lineup. Here they are:
Bub City Chicago, IL
Pitmasters: Doug Psaltis, Christian Eckmann
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Syracuse, NY
Pitmaster: Leland Avellino
Hogapalooza Wynne, AR
Pitmaster: Kelly Dallas
Jack’s Old South Unadilla, GA
Pitmaster: Myron Mixon
Pappy’s Smokehouse St. Louis, MO
Pitmaster: Skip Steele
The Salt Lick BBQ Driftwood, TX
Pitmaster: Scott Roberts
Smoque Chicago, IL
Pitmaster: Barry Sorkin
Ubon’s Yazoo City, MS
Pitmaster: Leslie Roark Scott
17th Street BBQ Murphysboro, IL
Pitmasters: Mike Mills and Amy Mills
Peg Leg Porker Nashville, TN
Pitmaster: Carey Bringle
Memphis BBQ Company Horn Lake, MS
Pitmaster: John Wheeler
Skylight Inn Ayden, NC
Pitmaster: Sam Jones
Martin’s BBQ Nashville, TN
Pitmaster: Patrick Martin
Lillie's Q Chicago, IL
Pitmaster: Charlie McKenna and Quito McKenna
Blackwood BBQ Chicago, IL
Pitmaster: Dylan Lipe