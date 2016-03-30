The Who’s Who of BBQ Will Be at the 2016 Windy City Smokeout

Every year, the country’s top pitmasters migrate to Chicago and transform the city into a mecca of meat for one weekend of BBQ, country music and beer called the Windy City Smokeout. This year’s event will take place on July 15-17 and tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. CDT. The music lineup is packed with country music talents like Billy Currington and Big & Rich and the non-BBQ offerings aren’t anything to sneer at either. Big Gay Ice Cream will be there, sating all the guests’ ice cream needs, along with Three Dots and a Dash, Drago’s Seafood, The Salsa Truck and Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken. But we know why you’re here—you want to know about the main event: the BBQ. Well, we’ve got the scoop on the insanely talented, finger-lickin’ lineup. Here they are:

Bub City Chicago, IL

Pitmasters: Doug Psaltis, Christian Eckmann

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Syracuse, NY

Pitmaster: Leland Avellino

Hogapalooza Wynne, AR

Pitmaster: Kelly Dallas

Jack’s Old South Unadilla, GA

Pitmaster: Myron Mixon

Pappy’s Smokehouse St. Louis, MO

Pitmaster: Skip Steele

The Salt Lick BBQ Driftwood, TX

Pitmaster: Scott Roberts

Smoque Chicago, IL

Pitmaster: Barry Sorkin

Ubon’s Yazoo City, MS

Pitmaster: Leslie Roark Scott

17th Street BBQ Murphysboro, IL

Pitmasters: Mike Mills and Amy Mills

Peg Leg Porker Nashville, TN

Pitmaster: Carey Bringle

Memphis BBQ Company Horn Lake, MS

Pitmaster: John Wheeler

Skylight Inn Ayden, NC

Pitmaster: Sam Jones

Martin’s BBQ Nashville, TN

Pitmaster: Patrick Martin

Lillie's Q Chicago, IL

Pitmaster: Charlie McKenna and Quito McKenna

Blackwood BBQ Chicago, IL

Pitmaster: Dylan Lipe