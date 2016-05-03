Who Will Buy This $150 Platinum-Topped Donut?

One Brooklyn restaurant is peddling a shiny, boozy baked good for the cost of approximately 10-dozen Dunkin' Donuts.

The creator of the $100 gold donut that recently blew up your Instagram feed is back with an even pricier ring of dough. At Manila Social Club, a Williamsburg restaurant serving Filipino fare, chef Björn DelaCruz—the mind behind these elaborate yeasty creations—has partnered with a major tequila brand to unleash his latest (and most luxe) culinary endeavor just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

Dubbed the "Patronut," Manila Social Club's newest three-digit pastry offers up a unique combination of flavors. The pricey morsel is rose petal-flavored and filled with ginger-jalapeno margarita jelly and cream. And, of course, each is coated in Patrón Platinum Tequila frosting and topped with sheets of edible silver and platinum, which lend the donut a tin foil-like appearance.

This creation is the sequel to DelaCruz's buzzed about Golden Cristal Ube Donut, which made headlines last December for its extravagant combination of Cristal filling and 24-karat gold flake topping—and even more extravagant $100 price tag. Now, next to the Patronut, that sounds like a bargain.

As Gothamist pointed out, each donut is approximately six inches... which comes to $30 an inch. For those intrigued by the idea of such a luxurious, bank-busting bite, the donuts will only be available this week—leading up to the tequila-fuelled holiday—by special request. While the Patronut's price tag might raise some eyebrows (okay, a lot of eyebrows), all proceeds from the sales will go to the American Cancer Society.

No word yet on whether consumption of the donut will leave you—and your wallet—feeling a little hung-over.