Who Needs Meat When There's Seafood Charcuterie?

Recently, chefs have been taking the charcuterie trend beyond meat to seafood. Cathy Whims of Nostrana in Portland, Oregon, purees tuna with butter, cream, capers and lemon to create a pâté that she says is “luscious but not heavy." Danny Grant of Miami’s 1826 Restaurant & Lounge blends velvety béarnaise sauce with king crab and scallops to make a luxe terrine. And when chef Tim Graham realized that the cured-meat plate he’d designed for Travelle in Chicago was out of sync with the rest of his Mediterranean-influenced menu, he introduced a platter (left) with an octopus “mosaic” resembling headcheese, smoked whitefish rillettes mimicking pork rillettes and a pâté made from lobster meat.

Recipe: Tuna Pâté

