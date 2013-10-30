Who Needs Craft Beer

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender's expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

At Patois in New Orleans, Aaron Burgau updates classic Louisiana dishes. At his casual spin-off Tru Burger, he turns out burgers, Creole-spiced onion rings and fresh-cut fries drowned in gravy. But when he's finished, he reaches for dive bar staples: “Is Jack and water a cocktail? That’s what I drink,” Burgau says. “I also like Coors original. I lived a stone’s throw from the brewery in Colorado and I actually like the flavor. I’m not big on craft beers.“

