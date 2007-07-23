Whisky Rebel

I didn’t think dry towns still existed in the U.S. until I stumbled upon Mark Gillespie’s Web site, WhiskyCast. Tagline: “The Cask-Strength Podcast from the charming, yet regrettably dry town of Haddonfield, New Jersey.” According to the Haddonfield Visitor Center, no store or restaurant in town (pop. around 12,000) can sell alcohol. So it’s beyond ironic that one of its residents recently posted his 100th (smart) podcast on whisky. His 101st podcast, posted yesterday, discusses a single-malt distillery in England and an organic single malt making its way Stateside. How rebellious.



